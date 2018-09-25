PPS: Mixed Feelings On Social-Emotional Learning

(From 25 News) –Results from a recent survey seem to reveal a disconnect between new district initiatives and what Peoria Public Schools teachers are seeing for themselves.

PPS Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat explains what the initiative is all about.

“We don’t want to create bad kids and educating the whole child is extremely important,” Kherat said.

Although the Peoria Teachers Union president says over 83-percent of teachers “don’t feel confident about the district’s social-emotional efforts”, the Teachers Union was able to find at least some common ground Monday night.

Developing the whole child is the goal behind the Culture of Caring Program. Derrick Booth gave more insight about everyone’s role in the Culture of Caring Program.

“Implementing social-emotional learning is not someone else’s sole responsibility,” said Booth, “it’s really going to take all of us as educational stakeholders to play a part in the social-emotional development of students.”

“If we don’t get it right, then what will end up happening is that we will end up serving as a pipeline to prison,” Kherat said.

Presenters shared that first a child needs attachment; then they can learn self-regulation, affiliation, awareness, tolerance and respect.

According to Kherat, “the staff members are doing an amazing job, and if additional supports are needed, they’re asking for it.”

Most Peoria Public Schools, besides two, have some kind of social-emotional learning. Sterling Middle School is the only school currently using the Culture of Caring Program.

The Teachers Union president said some teachers think social-emotional learning efforts are not having a direct impact on their classrooms. The Teachers Union also said the program at Sterling sounds somewhat promising.

Peoria Teachers Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro gave more insight to the program.

“They are transforming the entire culture of the school which is a much more in-depth process that requires buy-in training, intensity, resources,” Adkins-Dutro said.

He added, “we like what we are seeing at Sterling (Middle School), and we need to get there throughout the rest of the district.”

However, not all issues can be handled at school. School leaders are helping some students outside of the school setting too.

For example, child therapists will work with students in their homes to give students the resources they need.

The post PPS: Mixed Feelings On Social-Emotional Learning appeared first on 1470 WMBD.