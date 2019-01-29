PPS Schools Will Be Closed Wednesday, Online Learning Days Begin

Peoria Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 30 due to the bitter cold weather conditions. But, students will still have a school day at home.

Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says the school district will begin Learning Anywhere and Anytime on snow days. The effort is allowed in accordance with the Illinois State Board of Education waiver for flexible days.

Students will receive a letter from their school and a learning log with tasks to be completed for the day from home.

By participating in the program, students are counted for the academic day. Teachers will be available by email during online hours, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Students who do not check in electronically or do not return their learning logs will be counted as absent.