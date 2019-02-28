PPS Seeking Input On School Start Times

Peoria Public Schools is seeking input on new start times.

A committee has spent the past few months exploring and considering alternative start times for students throughout the district.

“It’s so compelling from a student health, attendance, behavior and academic performance aspect that we have to keep looking at,” said board President Dan Adler.

One option would send primary students to school an hour before the district’s middle and high school students.

“That’s actually is in line with what the research says is good for the kids,” Adler said.

The two other options would push PPS start times 30 and 45 minutes later than they are now.

The district’s Start Time Committee will be holding three public forums to present information and solicit feedback on the proposed start times.

The forums will be held regionally at Peoria’s three high schools:

-6 p.m. Wednesday, February 27 in the Peoria High School Library.

-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 in the Peoria Manual High School Library.

-6 p.m. Thursday, March 7 in the Richwoods High School Auditorium.

An online survey is also being distributed to students, parents to accumulate feedback outside the public forums.

PPS will be collecting feedback through March 13. The Start Time Committee will compile the information, and then present its recommendations to the School Board at their March 24th meeting.

More details at www.peoriapublicschools.org