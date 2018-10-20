Pretty Little Travelers: Shay Mitchell launches new lifestyle travel brand

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Shay Mitchell wants to help you travel in style.

The former Pretty Little Liars actress and current You star has launched a new line of affordable travel gear. The brand, called BEIS (pronounced BASE), consists of seven items so far: the Duffle, the Weekender, the Backpack, the Dopp Kit, the Makeup Case, the Passport Holder, and the Luggage Tag.

The items come mostly in neutral beige and black colors, with the passport holder and luggage tags coming in more colorful options. The products run from $12 to $83 and are available for purchase on the BEIS website and through Nordstrom.com.

“Throughout my life and career, I’ve been fortunate enough to travel all over the world,” Mitchell writes on Instagram. “After countless trips and Shaycations, I realized there was a need for chic, affordable and durable pieces for travelers like myself.”

The brand is also partnering with Girl Up, a global leadership initiative for young women. A portion of the proceeds get donated to the initiative with every purchase.

And if you need some travel inspo, Mitchell has a series on her YouTube channel called “Shaycation,” which showcases her travels around the globe.

