Pritzker Doesn’t Give Details Of Income-Tax Plan

(AP) – Democratic candidate for governor J.B. Pritzker wouldn’t give details about his graduated income-tax plan in the final televised debate with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Pritzker and Rauner faced off Thursday night in Quincy. Pritzker has proposed replacing the state’s flat tax rate with a progressive income tax that requires wealthier taxpayers to pay more.

Pritzker was asked how a Peoria public school teacher would fare under his plan. He says the teacher should get a “tax break.”

Rauner says Pritzker wouldn’t provide details “because he knows the middle class is going to get crushed.”

Pritzker said after the debate he won’t discuss specifics because the plan would have to be negotiated with the Legislature if he becomes governor.

Rauner promised continued job growth and tax cuts, but Pritzker says the governor “made all these promises four years ago.”

