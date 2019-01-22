Pritzker Signs Executive Order To Fund State-Supported Abortions

(From 25 News)–Gov. J.B. Pritzker is signing an executive order directing state agencies to fully enforce House Bill 40, which funds abortions for state employees and people on Medicaid.

“On the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, I’m proud to declare under my administration, the State of Illinois will be the most progressive state in the nation when it comes to guaranteeing the right to choose for every single woman,” said Pritzker. “Thanks to the courageous advocates across our state, HB 40 is the law of the land. I was proud to stand with you in that fight, because a right is only a right if it can be exercised by everyone. And today, I’m proud to sign an executive order that will further protect and expand the right to choose in Illinois – and that will fully implement all the provisions of HB 40.”

The bill directs the Illinois Department of Central Management Services to review all state employee group health insurance plans, identify barriers to women who choose to have an abortion, and present recommendations to bring all state health insurance plans into compliance with the law within the next 60 days.

The law also removed a “trigger” provision in Illinois law, which would have criminalized abortion in Illinois if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The bill was signed into law by former Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner. Rauner’s signature sparked outrage among many conservative groups, and was one of the main factors spurring a primary challenge by former State Rep. Jeanne Ives (R-Wheaton).