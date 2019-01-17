Pritzker Signs New Gun Dealer Bill

(25 News) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Thursday requiring all Illinois gun dealers to obtain a license through the Illinois State Police and receive a certification.

Senate Bill 337, introduced by State Sen. Don Harmon sponsored the bill. In addition to the licensing provision, the bill creates provisions to track and record private gun sales, bolsters storage regulations for firearms by gun dealers, and requires gun dealers to make copies of FOID cards or IDs and attach them to documentation detailing each gun sale.

The bill also requires employees to undergo annual training, and requires gun dealers to open up their businesses to inspections by the state and local police.

The bill also prevents gun stores from moving within 500 feet of a school or day care.

The bill was passed by the previous General Assembly, but held back on a motion to reconsider until Democratic Gov. Pritzker took office. Former Gov. Bruce Rauner, a Republican, said he would veto the bill, arguing it would create an “unnecessary regulatory burden” for 2,700 small businesses across the state.