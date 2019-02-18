Protesters Gather At The Federal Courthouse

“Stand up, fight back!”

That’s what protesters chanted outside the Peoria Federal Courthouse Monday, saying they want to protect the Constitution.

Jean Sloan, co-organizer with Indivisible Peoria, says President Donald Trump is seeking too much power.

“We have a president who seems to admire despots, and he wants to seize a kind of control and power that is not due to him under the Constitution,” Sloan said.

Sloan said, across the country, four hundred other protests to protect the Constitution took place this weekend.

“We have a lot of energy here in Peoria, to resist what is happening in Washington,” Sloan said.

Sloan said Trump’s declaration of a national emergency along the southern boarder is “fake.”

“The people at the grass roots level are aware of what’s happening, and we are going to protest and keep protesting,” Sloan said.