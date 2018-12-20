Public Works Director Leaving Peoria

Peoria Public Works Director Scott Reeise is stepping down at the end of the month.

He tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan there is no big story behind him leaving, he just wants to be able to spend more time with family.

Reeise is looking at opportunities, but has no set plans at this point.

“Really just gonna take some time off through the holidays, and move my family back to the Metamora area,” Reeise said.

“The time was right. I got two young boys. I wanted to be able be sure to coach baseball and sports with them. And, Public Works director is a very time-demanding job,” Reeise said.

Reeise moved his family to Peoria in 2016 as required for the Public Works director position.

He says he will likely look for a new position in construction or engineering in the private sector.

Reeise began working for Peoria 15 years ago as an entry-level engineer. He was promoted to project manager, city engineer, then Public Works director, taking over for Mike Rogers.

Current city engineer Bill Lewis will be the interim Public Works director until a replacement is hired.

Reeise’s last day on the job is December 31.