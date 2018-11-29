Quentin Tarantino marries Israeli singer Daniella Pick

According to People, the Pulp Fiction director tied the knot with Israeli singer Daniella Pick Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The two met in 2009 when Tarantino was in Israel promoting his film Inglourious Basterds, but they later broke up. The couple reunited in 2015 and Tarantino proposed in the summer of 2017.

This is the first marriage for both the 55-year-old director and the 35-year-old singer.

In 2009, Tarantino explained to GQ why he had never married, saying, “When I’m doing a movie, I’m not doing anything else. It’s all about the movie. I don’t have a wife. I don’t have a kid. Nothing can get in my way.”

He proposed to Pick shortly after announcing that he’d be retiring after he directs two more films.