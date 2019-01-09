R. Kelly Under Criminal Investigation in Atlanta After ‘Surviving R. Kelly’: Report

Lifetime’s docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” has been a P.R. nightmare for its subject. But it could also lead to fresh criminal charges against him.

Prosecutors in Atlanta have opened a new investigation directly related to allegations made on the show.

They’re looking for information from anyone who lived in the Atlanta mansion where he carried out his alleged sex crimes, or anyone who might know what went on there.

And they’ve already reached out to the survivors and family members who cooperated with Lifetime.

Prosecutors in Chicago have also asked potential victims to come forward . . . and the series has caused calls to RAINN’s sexual crisis hotline to skyrocket.

