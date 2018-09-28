Rabid Bat Discovered In Peoria County

Peoria City/County Health Department officials say a rabid bat has been identified in Peoria County. No specific details of the discovery have been released.

Bats are the primary carriers of rabies in Illinois. You cannot tell by looking at a bat if it is rabid. The animal does not have to be aggressive or exhibit other symptoms to have rabies. Changes in any animal’s normal behavior, such as diffculty walking or an overall appearance of illness, can be early signs of rabies. A bat that is active during the day, found on the ground and unable to fly, is likely to be sick. Such bats should never be handled.

Rabies is a virus that affects the nervous system of humans and other mammals. Humans can get rabies after being bitten or scratched by an infected animal like raccoons, skunks, or bats, but domestic animals such as dogs and cats also account for some of the reported cases in the United States.

Officials say the following guidelines can help protect people from bats and rabies:

If you see a bat in your home, leave the room and close the door if possible. Place a towel under the door to block escape and call Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) at 309-672-2440. Do not attempt to handle or kill the bat. PCAPS will respond at any time to capture and impound bats that residents have encountered inside a home in Peoria County.

Report all animal bites to PCAPS and the Peoria City/County Health Department. If someone has been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

Notify PCAPS or the local health department if you suspect you, another household member, or a pet has been exposed, even if the bat was seen in a room with a sleeping child or adult.

If you find a dead bat in your home, call PCAPS for instructions.

Tightly close all outside doors to prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas where they might have contact with people and pets.

Carefully examine your home for holes that might allow bats entry. Any opening larger than a quarter-inch by half-inch should be caulked. Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch or garage. Cap chimneys with screens.

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations by consulting with your veterinarian. Vaccinated pets serve as a buffer between rabid wildlife and humans.

Do not handle domestic animals that have been trapped. Contact PCAPS for assistance.

Encourage children to immediately tell an adult if they are bitten or scratched by an animal. Teach children not to approach or touch any animal they do not know.

More information about rabies and bats can be obtained by the calling the Peoria City/County Health Department (309-679-6603) or Peoria County Animal Protection Services (309-672-2440).

