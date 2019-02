Raising money to help the kids and families of St. Jude.

The annual “John and Jaymie’s Radiothon for St. Jude Kids” presented by Mike Miller Auto Park raised of total of $73,925 for for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The two-day event was hosted by the morning team of John and Jaymie on Alpha Media’s 104.9 The Wolf.

The St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois receives some funding from St. Jude, so your donation will help the clinic indirectly.