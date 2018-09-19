Raised em’ right!

There’s a 47-year-old guy in San Antonio named Wesley Ryan who used to tool around town in a white 1993 Ford Mustang. And he loved that car more than pretty much anything, except his family.

About 17 years ago, he decided to SELL it to pay off medical bills after his wife Laura was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The good news is her treatments worked, and she’s been cancer free for 13 years now. Which is all that really matters. But he always missed that car.

So their two kids . . . who are now in their 20s . . . recently managed to track down the Mustang’s new owner. And last month, they bought it BACK for him. He told a local paper that doing what they did proves his kids are good people. And knowing he and his wife raised them right is the, quote, “strongest, most powerful feeling that a parent can have.”