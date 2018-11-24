Raising Money For Raber Employees

(From 25 News) – After a fire destroyed the Raber Meat Packing Plant earlier this month, the community is coming together to help raise money for the Raber employees.

Family members and employees were in front of the Downtown UFS store on Friday selling “I Heart Raber” t-shirts.

Fellow local business Jam Printing is helping by printing the design on each shirt.

Jeremy Courdt – brother of the Raber owner – says despite the tragedy, they are grateful for the community support.

“It’s great. We are very gracious and appreciative of everybody coming and helping…UFS for allowing us to come out here and sell the shirts today. The whole Raber family really appreciates what everyone has done for us,” said Courdt.

One trailer of meat was saved during the fire.

If you had a custom deer, beef or pork order already in, call Raber at (309)-673-0721.