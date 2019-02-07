Raising Money To Help St. Jude Kids And Families

Alpha Media’s 104.9 The Wolf morning co-hosts are conducting their annual “John and Jaymie’s Radiothon for St. Jude Kids” presented by Mike Miller Auto Park.

The event is raising money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It’s such a great, great hospital and it’s just a place of hope,” said 104.9 The Wolf’s John Young. “It’s a place where kids and families can go to get well and they never see a bill. It’s just a phenomenal place.”

The St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois receives some funding from St. Jude, so your donation will help the clinic indirectly.

“They also share their research openly with all medical facilities and it’s a beacon of hope even in the darkest times,” said 104.9 The Wolf’s Jaymie Curtis.

“Partners in Hope” pledging a monthly donation of $20 or more on a credit or debit card receive a “This Shirt Saves Lives” t-shirt.

The “John and Jaymie’s Radiothon for St. Jude presented by Mike Miller Auto Park” continues through 7p.m. Thursday and from 6a.m. until 7p.m. Friday.

Donations are being accepted through the i3 Broadband Phone Bank at 1-800-566-9690. You can also text “WOLF” to 626262 to pledge.

Pledges are also accepted and more information is available HERE.