‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ and ‘Creed II’ top the holiday weekend releases

Here are the films opening nationwide on Wednesday:

* Ralph Breaks the Internet — The sequel to 2012’s Wreck It Ralph finds John C. Reilly’s titular video game character taking a trip into the Internet, along with his plucky pal Vanellope, again voiced by Sarah Silverman. Gal Gadot, Ali Wong, James Corden, and Ed O’Neill, provide additional voices, along with returning Wreck-It players Jane Lynch, and Jack McBreyer. Rated PG.

* Creed II — Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone are back for this sequel to the 2015 hit set in the Rocky universe. This time, Jordan’s Adonis Creed fights Victor Drago, son of Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer who killed Creed’s father, Apollo. Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Dolph Lundgren and Florian Munteanu also star. Rated PG-13.

* Robin Hood — Kingsman‘s Taron Edgerton stars in the title role, opposite Jamie Foxx, who plays his mentor, in this action-adventure film based on the tale of Robin Hood. Once Upon a Time‘s Jamie Dornan also stars. Rated PG-13.

* Green Book — Viggo Mortensen stars in this odd couple dramedy about a working-class Italian-American bouncer who becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist — played by Mahershala Ali — on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* The Favourite — The close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill — played by Olivia Coleman and Rachel Weisz, respectively — is threatened by the arrival of Sarah’s cousin Abigail — portrayed by Emma Stone — in this dark comedy set in the 18th century. Rated R.

(Green Book trailer contains mild, uncensored profanity.)











