Rauner Provides End Of Term Message To General Assembly

(AP) – Gov. Bruce Rauner is highlighting school-funding reform, cutting red tape for businesses, curbs against government unionization and efforts to clip conflicts of interest in his end of term message to the General Assembly.

The one-term Republican leaves office Monday when Democrat J.B. Pritzker takes his place. Rauner told reporters Tuesday that his report to lawmakers would emphasize the 2017 legislation to boost money for public schools.

He is taking credit for high employment and reduced fees for small businesses to start. And he noted the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against government unions forcing non-members to pay fair-share fees.

The state Constitution requires outgoing governors to summarize their terms of office. But none has done so since Republican Jim Edgar left office in 1999.