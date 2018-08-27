Rauner Vetoes Minimum $40K Salary For Teachers

(25 NEWS)–Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed a bill to raise the minimum annual salary of Illinois teachers to $40,000.

Senate Bill 2892 would have required school boards to pay teachers the $40,000 minimum salaries by the 2022-23 school year. Salaries would have increase gradually from the time of the bill’s passage into law until reaching the $40,000 mark.

“Teachers are our greatest asset in ensuring the future of our youth and they deserve to be well-compensated for their hard work. However, minimum pay legislation is neither the most efficient nor the most effective way to compensate our teachers,” said Rauner, who noted only 17 states set a minimum wage floor for educators.

In his veto message, Rauner instead encouraged school districts to explore options such as pay-for-performance, diversified pay for teachers in hard-to-staff schools or subjects, or pay incentives for teachers with prior work experience.

The veto of the bill, spearheaded by state Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) drew immediate criticism from Rauner’s Democratic opponent and teacher’s unions.

“I’m disappointed that Bruce Rauner doesn’t think our state’s hardworking teachers deserve a fair wage,” said J.B. Pritzker. “With this veto, thousands of educators across the state are being denied a raise at the same time that Illinois grapples with a worsening teacher shortage that this governor is doing nothing to stop.”

Pritzker said he will sign the bill into law if elected.

“Tonight’s veto further demonstrates Bruce Rauner’s disrespect for teachers, staff, and the work we do,” said Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery. “The IFT supported this effort to increase teacher pay, though it was just one piece of the puzzle to attract and retain the educators our students deserve.”

Montgomery also called for smaller class sizes, more support employees, and retirement security for new teachers.

The Illinois teacher’s minimum salary has remained unchanged since the 1980s.

