Reba’s ready for fall — and Christmas, too!

Bob D’Amico/ABCFall officially arrived this past Saturday, and Reba McEntire was ready for it

She recently rolled out her fall line of her Reba clothing line, a brand that’s been going strong since she launched it in 2005, at Dillard’s. You can check out Reba modeling some of the clothes on her socials, or look through the whole collection online.

Next up, the Country Music Hall of Famer will start looking ahead to the holidays: She hosts the annual CMA Country Christmas special this Thursday night at the Curb Center at Nashville’s Belmont University. This is Reba’s second year at the helm of the holiday tradition, which will air later this year on ABC.

There’s no slowing down for the legend these days. She’s recently been in the studio working on a new project, and she’s also on the cover of the new issue of Woman’s World.

