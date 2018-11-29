Rebuilding Raber Packing Company

The owner of Raber Packing Company hopes to break ground on a new location for his business in March. A Nov. 8 fire destroyed the fourth generation company’s building along Farmington Road.

Buddy Raber says, however, he still does not know where that might be.

“I wish I could have had that decision a week ago,” Raber said. “I don’t have anything tied up yet. Obviously the sooner the better. Every day I get up I feel like every day I don’t get something done is another day I’m not open.”

Raber promises wherever it might be, the new Raber Packing Company will be bigger and better than ever.

“I really think we’ll be able to come out, make a really efficient plant, be able to make more products than we were (and) be able to very competitive on a national market,” Raber said.

For now, Raber said it’s about making things right for customers affected by the fire, especially since it happened right before Thanksgiving.

“There are probably 120 people we’re trying to contact and get with them and make it right. We want to keep them as customers later.”

And, those contacts are being made from a rather unique location.

“We set up a temporary office location my mom’s house,” Raber said. “All the rooms are full of tables and computers and there’s still a handful of employees who go there to work and probably are working more now than they did before.”

Raber said he has been focusing his attention locating a new permanent building. Once that is done, he will open a temporary spot probably early summer.

Raber said the “new” Raber Packing Company will be built for the future of not only his business but also his family.

“I think about what my grandkids and my great-grandkids could be working in 50 or 60 years from now. I won’t have nearly as many years in this building as they could.”

Raber spoke with Agri-Business Director and “Noon Show” host DeLoss Jahnke Alpha Media’s AM 1290 WIRL.

The complete interview can be heard below: