Record Year At PIA

Peoria’s international airport had a record-setting year in 2018.

Officials at the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport say 672,594 passengers traveled through the airport last year. That’s a 5 percent increase over the previous record of about 641,671 set in 2015.

The airport set monthly passenger records during seven months in 2018 (March, May, June, July, August, October, November) with June being the busiest in airport history.

Airport director Gene Olson credited a good mix of routes serving vacation and business travelers.

Olson says things could get even busier as American Airlines will bring larger jets into the market, starting next month, for the twice-daily route to Charlotte, North Carolina.

American added first-class service to Dallas-Fort Worth from Peoria in 2017.

“We know everyone has options,” Olson said. “We just hope people will fly with us as much as they can so we can continue to grow and add even more flights. Go global, fly local – that’s our message.”