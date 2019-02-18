Report: BB Gun Fired At SUV Driven By Peoria County Board Chairman

A Peoria police report claims an SUV driven by Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand was shot at with a BB gun.

Rand called police saying the incident happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday as he was driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near his residence on Moss Avenue.

The Journal Star reports Rand told police as he was driving past Landmark Apartments, a teenager raised what appeared to be a pistol. Rand ducked and accelerated and swerved his vehicle, saying he heard what sounded like rocks hit his vehicle.

Rand notified police when he got home and an officer stated in a police report the passenger side mirror on Rand’s SUV was damaged, possibly by BB gun pellets.

Rand described the teenager as black and slender, 14 to 19 years old, between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-6, wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Officers searched the area of the alleged incident but found no sign of the suspect. Pending further clues, the investigation has been suspended.