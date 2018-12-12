Report: ‘Doctor Strange’ is getting a sequel

Marvel – 2016(HOLLYWOOD) — Doctor Strange is the latest Marvel superhero movie to get a sequel, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Scott Derrickson — who wrote and directed the original 2016 film – is already on board to helm the next chapter.

Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Stephen Strange, say the insiders, along with Benedict Wong, who played his sidekick, Wong. Rachel McAdams, who played Strange’s love interest, is also likely to return. The studio is currently shopping around for a writer.

The first Doctor Strange grossed $677.7 million worldwide.

Marvel and ABC Radio are owned by Disney.

