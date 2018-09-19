Report: Eddie Murphy to star in comedy inspired by ‘Grumpy Old Men’

Photo by BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Eddie Murphy has reportedly picked up a “grumpy” new role.

According to Variety, Murphy has been tapped to star in Tim Storys forthcoming untitled comedy, which is inspired by Grumpy Old Men. The original 1983 film starred Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau as two feuding neighbors competing for the attention of a college professor, played by Ann-Margret. It grossed over $70 million domestically, and also spawned the 1995 sequel Grumpier Old Men.

Details on Story’s film, which will also be produced by Grumpy Old Men producer John Davis, have yet been revealed.

This is the latest project for Murphy who will soon appear in the Netflix biopic Dolemite Is My Name.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Report: Patrick Stewart closing in on big-screen ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot Former ‘Sesame Street’ writer says Bert and Ernie are gay; The show, Bert creator Frank Oz, say otherwise Julie Chen leaving ‘The Talk’ after husband Les Moonves’ CBS departure Bristol Palin says “life doesn’t end after divorce” as she gears up for ‘Teen Mom OG’ Emmys 2018: Hosts Colin Jost & Michael Che turn the show into the ‘SNL’ Awards A movie star is born: Lady Gaga was most tweeted-about celeb at Toronto Film Festival
Comments