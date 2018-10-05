Report: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck finalize divorce three years after separation

Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are officially divorced, People confirms.

The two reportedly finalized the split at Garner’s house with lawyers and a private judge Thursday, three years after first announcing their separation.

Garner and Affleck separated in June 2015, after 10 years of marriage and three children together: 12-year-old Violet, nine-year-old Seraphina and six-year-old Samuel. They both filed for divorce in April 2017.

News of them finalizing their divorce comes a day after Affleck posted a message on Instagram addressing his recent 40-day rehab stay for alcohol addiction.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” Affleck wrote.

He added, “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

