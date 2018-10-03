Peoria police are investigating a report of shots fired near Peoria High School.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of seven rounds fired around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Richmond, a block from the school.

The Journal Star reports while officers did discover evidence of shots fired, no victims or suspects were found. Additionally, no one showed up for treatment at area hospitals.

The investigation continues.

The post Report Of Shots Fired Near Peoria High School appeared first on 1470 WMBD.