Residents Urged To Sign Up For CodeRED Messaging

The City of Peoria is expanding its CodeRED Urgent messaging system.

Emergency Communications Center Manager David Tuttle says CodeRED allows residents to get notifications by text or through the CodeRED app during an emergency.

“We’re encouraging citizens to go to the City of Peoria website, Peoriagov.org, and sign up their wireless device,” Tuttle said.

Tuttle tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the system can send messages to a specific neighborhood or the entire city.

Once signed up for CodeRED, Peoria residents can be notified by local emergency response teams in the event of emergency situations or critical community alerts.

“It allows them to be our eyes out on the street, so they can assist us in notifying the police,” Tuttle said.

CodeRED notifies users of evacuation notices, bio-terrorism alerts, law enforcement/fire emergencies, and missing child reports.

Tuttle says most landline phones are in the system automatically, but residents need to register their cell phones to receive the free messaging service.

Those who download the CodeRED mobile app will receive notifications not only in Peoria County, but also anywhere they may be located when their have the location finder set on their phones. Tuttle says information is automatically pushed to them.

Peoria residents can sign up for the CodeRED app by clicking HERE.

East Peoria residents who want to receive CodeRED text messages also need to register with the city by March 7. The city’s current texting program will end on March 7, and transition through the CodeRED Community Notification System.

East Peoria residents can register for CodeRED by clicking HERE.

The city’s Facebook page suggests that East Peoria residents without internet access ask a friend or relative to help them register for CodeRED, or they can call 427-7768 for assistance.

East Peoria sent out text messages on its old system earlier in the week letting people know they need to switch to the new system by March 7.