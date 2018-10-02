Richwoods Football Player Reportedly Suffers Severe Head Injury

A social media post has initiated a prayer chain for a Richwoods High School sophomore football player.

A post Monday evening on the Facebook page “Richwoods High School Football” indicated a Richwoods player suffered a “serious head injury” during the team’s game against Peoria High School.

The post indicated the player, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital and had bleeding on the brain and was going into surgery.

An update late Monday night indicated the player was out of surgery and placed on a medically induced coma. Concerning the success of the surgery, the update claimed “it will be several days before they know anything.”

