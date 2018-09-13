Rihanna hosting her annual Diamond Ball tonight, featuring Donald Glover, Dave Chappelle, Issa Rae, and more

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Donald Glover, Issa Rae, and Dave Chappelle will be among the stars joining Rihanna tonight at her fourth annual Diamond Ball gala in New York City.

Rae is hosting the black-tie charity event at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan. Glover will perform as Childish Gambino, and DJ Mustard will also perform. The night also features a charity auction.

Chappelle hosted last year’s gala, which featured performances by Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris. The 2017 edition raised over $5 million for RiRi’s Clara Lionel Foundation which supports education, health and emergency response programs to improve the lives of young people around the world.

The auction items include VIP tickets to the Beyonce/JAY-Z On The Run 2 tour, and a trip for four to Las Vegas to see Mariah Carey perform at Caesars Palace.