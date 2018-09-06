RIP Burt Reynolds at 82 from a Heart Attack

26 Aug 2000: Actor Burt Reynolds talks to the referee during the Pigskin Classic Game between the Florida State Seminoles and the BYU Cougars at the Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The Seminoles defeated the Cougars 23-3.Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones /Allsport

Burt Reynolds died of a heart attack Thursday morning at a hospital in Florida, according to multiple reports.

Reynolds was 82.

Burt was transported to a Florida hospital after going into cardiac arrest at home. His family was by his side when he passed.

Reynolds had heart problems for years — he underwent major heart surgery in February 2010. His rep tells us Burt had appeared extremely frail recently, and was in and out of the hospital.

Burt was a star in movies and on TV — appearing in classics like “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Boogie Nights” and “The Cannonball Run.”