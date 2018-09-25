Rita Ali Announces Peoria City Council Candidacy

If at first you don’t succeed…

Rita Ali, who in 2017 lost a bid for the fifth district Peoria City Council seat to Denis Cyr by one vote, has announced another try toward the Council.

Ali, vice-president of diversity at Illinois Central College, announced during a news conference outside Peoria City Hall she will seek election to an at-large Council seat next spring.

“I’m not going to allow a one vote loss discourage me from securing a seat on the Peoria City Council. I’m committed and more determined than ever,” Ali told 1470 and 100.3 WMBD.

“I want to make a difference. I want to be at the table when key decisions are made for my city.”

Ali said she is running on a platform of economic and job development, property taxes, neighborhood safety, education and diversity.

“I understand it’s quite a big platform but they compliment one another,” Ali said. “You really can’t have one without the other.”

As to a current budget crisis in the City of Peoria, Ali said, “There are some immediate short-term things that have do be done. And that includes looking at the assets that we have and determining whether an asset needs to be liquidated.”

Ali says the city should look more toward a public-private solution to its budget problems, as well.

“I think we need to sit down with our corporate leaders, large businesses especially, and ask for their help in terms of their guidance and maybe even some assistance.”

Ali says the City should also do more toward looking at outside sources of revenue.

“We don’t do enough toward securing grants, whether they be federal, state or private resources. We need to be more agressive in that area to help us to thrive,” Ali said.

Addressing diversity, Ali said, “Until we fully embrace the diversity within our city, we will continue to experience great disparity and disconnect amongst our citizens. Embracing our diversity means addressing root cause issues of poverty, breaking down racial and ethnic barriers, supporting our senior citizens and those with physical and mental challenges, and building character among our youth.”

