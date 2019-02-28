Rita Ali Humbled By Overwhelming Support

After Tuesday night’s at-large Peoria City council primary, Rita Ali topped the list of candidates with over 10,000 votes.

Ali said the support has been overwhelming.

“It feels amazing. I’m just really excited about the well-based support throughout the city,” Ali said.

In 2017, Ali lost a previous City Council bid by one vote. Now, she considers that loss a win.

“I’m more determined than ever. I came so close, and people thought that I would be discouraged, or get depressed over that, but that’s not my character,” Ali said. “We have to stay strong”.

Ali plans on keeping her motivation going by interacting with the voters.

“We plan to stay engaged with the voters, and to keep listening,” Ali said. “We’re making sure they know it’s not over”.

Ali, along with: Beth Jenson, Sid Ruckriegel, Zach Oyler, Andre Allen, John Kelly, Peter Kobak, Beth Akeson, Branden Martin, and Aaron Chess, Jr. will advance to the general election on April 2.