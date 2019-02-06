Roegge Hired As East Peoria Police Chief

The East Peoria Police Department has named Steve Roegge as its next chief, succeeding Chief Dick Ganschow, who is retiring February 28.

East Peoria City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday night to hire Roegge. His first day on the job will be March 1.

Roegge spent 31 years with Peoria Police before retiring last year, serving as lieutenant since 2008.

Roegge’s work with the Peoria Police Department included being the lieutenant of the training unit, representing the department with the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarms System, developing active shooter trainings, serving as K9 sergeant supervising and training officers and K9s, and working as a vice and narcotics investigator.

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve in this leadership role,” Roegge said. “I am confident that working with the officers, city council and community, we can continue to move the department forward as we serve the citizens of East Peoria.”