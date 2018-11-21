Rt. 24 Crash Claims Woman’s Life

Illinois State Police responded to a crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer dump truck early Monday morning just west S. Glasford Road.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says for unknown reasons, 47-year-old Bonnie Ford’s SUV hit the truck that had pulled off to the shoulder.

Ford was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition, where she died Tuesday afternoon.

Harwood says Ford was was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck, 55-year-old Kenneth Clark, of Peoria, was not injured.

Toxicology tests are pending. There will not be an autopsy.