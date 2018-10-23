Rt. 29 Crash Causes Backups Near Chillicothe

(From 25 News)–Deputies from the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were on scene of a two vehicle crash late Monday afternoon.

A silver car and a black SUV were involved in a crash on Rt. 29 in the Chillicothe area. The crash affected Northbound lanes, reducing it to one lane of traffic.

25 News spoke to a woman who said she was behind the vehicles when they crashed, and got to the black SUV to check on the people inside.

“They were upside down and I was able to get to the scene… and they ladies… they were both trapped, she couldn’t feel her toes,” said Lindsay Ryerson of Chillicothe.

Ryerson said she saw at least two people inside each vehicle. She also said she saw Life Flight arrive on scene, but it’s unclear who was taken in the helicopter.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has not released any other information.