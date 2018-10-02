Ruby Rose is most dangerous celebrity to search for online

Tony Rivetti/Freeform(SANTA CLARA, CA) — If you’re googling Ruby Rose, beware. The actress was just named the most dangerous celebrity on the internet by cybersecurity firm McAfee.

In terms of searching for her name online, Rose carries the highest risk of any other of celebrity of landing you on websites that carry viruses or malware.

Coming in at number two on this year’s list is reality star Kristin Cavallari, followed by actress Marion Cotillard at number three. The original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, comes in at number four, while Rose Byrne rounds out the top five.

The rest of the top dangerous celebs are Debra Messing at number six, Kourtney Kardashian at number seven, Amber Heard at number eight, Kelly Ripa at number nine and actor Brad William Henke at number 10.

Last year’s most dangerous celeb internet search was Avril Lavigne.

