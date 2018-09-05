Salvation Army Helping Families Affected By Daycare Closure

The Salvation Army is coming to the aid of parents left in the lurch following the sudden closure of a Peoria daycare center.

The Salvation Army Child Care Center is offering its child care center to parents affected by the closure of the Early Learning Center on N. University St.

“We will accept children ages six weeks through five years old,” said Major Jesse Collins, Tri-County Commander The Salvation Army.

The Child Care Center is located in downtown Peoria, adjacent to the Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters. The center is open 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., provide meals and a developmentally appropriate curriculum through pre-kindergarten.

News partner 25 News reported the Early Learning Center suspended operations without notice to parents or employees. Parents learned of the closing of the Early Learning Center by a text message received last Saturday. In many instances, parents had already paid through September.

“We would offer parents who have already paid through September a place for their children,” said Salvation Army Child Care Center Director Frances Green. “All we ask is they show proof of payment through a receipt from the center and we will be happy to work with them and get their children enrolled here.”

Parents seeking more information about the Salvation Army Child Care Center or wishing to enroll a child in the program should contact Green at 309-655-7283.

