Salvation Army Kicking Off The Holiday Season

The Salvation Army will formally kick off its 2018 Tree of Lights Campaign at Northwoods Mall Friday night.

“We are looking forward to this year’s campaign and invite everyone to come join us Friday evening,” said Major Jesse Collins, Tri-County Commander for the Salvation Army.

The kick off to the Tree of Lights Campaign will be indoors at Center Court in Northwoods Mall in Peoria at 6 p.m. There will be a short program featuring the Honorary Co-Chairs for the campaign, Doug and Vicky Stewart and Henry and Jill Vicary, holiday music, announcement of the 2018 need amount.

“We will have check presentations from our Women’s Auxiliary and Echelon groups as well from our Birdies for Good Golf outing and announce our total to date as well,” said Rich Draeger, Tri-County Director of Development for the Salvation Army.

To donate to the Tree of Lights Campaign, mail your check to The Salvation Army, 401 NE Adams Street, Peoria, Illinois, 61603, go online HERE, or call (309) 655-7220 to charge on American Express, MasterCard or Visa.