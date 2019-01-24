Sandra Bullock ‘Reborn’ with Netflix

Sayeed Adyani/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Bird Box star Sandra Bullock is looking to continue her winning streak with Netflix, by producing and possibly starring in an adaptation of the comic Reborn for the streaming service.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that LEGO Batman director Chris McKay is calling the shots on the project, based on Marvel writer Mark Millar and Greg Capullo’s book of the same name.

Reborn centers on an elderly woman who is resurrected in her prime, in a fantasy world of dragons and monsters.

While her family joins her on the adventure, her husband is missing, and finding him becomes the heroine-to-be’s quest.

