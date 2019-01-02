Sandra Bullock’s New Netflix Movie Inspires People To Take ‘Bird Box’ Challenge

Fans inspired by “Bird Box,” Sandra Bullock’s Netflix horror hit, have started attempting something called the #BirdBoxChallenge.

The task requires participants to attempt to do things blindfolded like Bullock’s character in the film.

There is a slight difference: In “Bird Box,” characters wear the blindfolds as protection against an unseen force that seemingly takes over people’s vision by manifesting their greatest fears.

In the #BirdBoxChallenge, people wear the blindfolds in hopes of going viral.

One version of the meme shows a blindfolded family paddling for dear life in their bathtub while another features a group of women trying to use an escalator with their eyes covered, according to Inside Edition.

Just Bird Box SAFELY

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Here’s How to Bounce Back After All the Food, Booze, and Stress of the Holidays How many of these do you have laying around the house? A Study Proves It Really Is Better to Give Than to Receive Before He Died, a Guy Bought 14 Years’ Worth of Presents for His Neighbor’s Kid Check out Brett Eldredge’s video to his a Acappella version of “The First Noel”. Not Gonna Lie..this story got us!
Comments