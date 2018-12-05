Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg named co-hosts of the Golden Globe Awards

NBC(HOLLYWOOD) — Ahead of the Golden Globe nominations being announced Thursday morning, Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg have been named co-hosts of the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Oh currently stars in the critically-acclaimed BBC America series Killing Eve, and previously won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Grey’s Anatomy. Samberg stars on NBC’s comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, for which he’s won two Golden Globes.

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, Co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”

President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Meher Tatna agrees.

“We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” Tana says in a statement. “Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage.”

The Golden Globes air live on NBC Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

