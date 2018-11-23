Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

It is the longest-running Santa Claus parade in the nation.
Peoria’s annual P.A.C.E. Santa Clause parade is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Monroe and Wayne, ending at Adams and Bryan.
Peoria Police advise anyone traveling in the downtown area during the parade to allow themselves a little extra time to get where they are going. Intersections along the parade route will be impacted from roughly 10:00 a.m.-noon.
Intersections on the parade route include:
Monroe/Wayne
Monroe/Green
Monroe/Hancock
Monroe/Bryan
Monroe/Spalding
Monroe/Fayette
Monroe/Hamilton
Monroe/Main
Madison/Main
Madison/Hamilton
Jefferson/Bryan
Jefferson/Hamilton
Jefferson/Fulton
Jefferson/Main
Jefferson/Liberty
Adams/Harrison
Adams/Liberty
Adams/Fulton
Adams/Main
Adams/Hamilton
Hamilton/Washington
Adams/Bryan