Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

It is the longest-running Santa Claus parade in the nation.

Peoria’s annual P.A.C.E. Santa Clause parade is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Monroe and Wayne, ending at Adams and Bryan.

Peoria Police advise anyone traveling in the downtown area during the parade to allow themselves a little extra time to get where they are going. Intersections along the parade route will be impacted from roughly 10:00 a.m.-noon.

Intersections on the parade route include:

Monroe/Wayne

Monroe/Green

Monroe/Hancock

Monroe/Bryan

Monroe/Spalding

Monroe/Fayette

Monroe/Hamilton

Monroe/Main

Madison/Main

Madison/Hamilton

Jefferson/Bryan

Jefferson/Hamilton

Jefferson/Fulton

Jefferson/Main

Jefferson/Liberty

Adams/Harrison

Adams/Liberty

Adams/Fulton

Adams/Main

Adams/Hamilton

Hamilton/Washington

Adams/Bryan