Saudi Confirm Death Of Jamal Khashoggi

(AP) – Saudi state-run media is reporting that prosecutors in the kingdom believe Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in a quarrel.

State media also quotes prosecutors as saying 18 Saudi nationals are being held on suspicion of being involved in the Washington Post columnist’s death.

Saudi state TV and the state-run Saudi Press Agency carried the statement early Saturday morning.

Saudi state-run news agency says “the kingdom expresses its deep regret” over the slaying Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency says King Salman now has a proposal on the “urgent need” to restructure the kingdom’s intelligence services after Khashoggi’s slaying. The state-run Saudi Press Agency made the announcement early Saturday.

It came immediately after the official announcement by the kingdom that Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was killed at the consulate.