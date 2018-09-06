“Say What?”

Not so sure about this but it’s out there. You remember the innocent days of when people argued about whether Pineapple was a bad pizza topping? Now we’re staring down stuff that sounds weirder, like this . . . there’s a Pizzeria in New York City called Lions & Tigers & Squares, and they offer pizza that uses spicy Mustard instead of sauce. Then they use corned beef, cheese, and sauerkraut as the toppings, so it’s like a Reuben sandwich. As usual with crazy pizza toppings, people on social media seem more grossed out than intrigued. Boy I don’t know about this. I could probably give it a try but doesn’t sound like something you would crave.