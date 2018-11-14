Search Warrant Leads To Bartonville Man’s Arrest

A Bartonville man is facing a charge of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

Alfredo Acevedo, 34, was arrested after authorities conducted a knock and announce search warrant at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence at 4221 Fairview Drive.

Bartonville Police Chief Brian Fengel says agents seized approximately five pounds of cannabis, a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, $2,600 in cash and 28 small containers of cannabis wax.

The search was conducted by Bartonville police, the Multi-County Drug Enforcement Group, Illinois State Police Weapons and Tactics, State Police District 8 and Peoria police.