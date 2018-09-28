Second I-39 Crash Victim Identified

A second person killed in fiery crash on I-39 has been identified.

The fatal accident involving two semis happened on Southbound Interstate 39, near mile marker 4, September 19 near Hudson, Illinois.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Davis has scientifically identified the second victim as 32-year-old Mladen Petrovic, of Brookfield, Illinois.

43-year-old Guy Favorite IV, of St. Charles, Missouri, was the first victim identified from the crash.

The investigation by Illinois State Police and the scientific identification of the third victim is ongoing.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office is working diligently on the identification process, and will release more information when it is available.

The post Second I-39 Crash Victim Identified appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Rabid Bat Discovered In Peoria County New Trial Ordered In “Stairway To Heaven” Lawsuit City Of Peoria To Conduct Trash Cart Audit Kavanaugh Nomination Gets Committee Approval Facebook Announces Security Breach LIVE COVERAGE – SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE VOTES ON BRETT KAVANAUGH NOMINATION
Comments