Secret Ticket Song For Tuesday (10-16-18)

Stech is giving you the chance to WIN a 4-pack of tickets to any two of the Spider Hill Haunted Attractions at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe. Everyday Monday – Friday. Stech will post a song for you to listen to for the next day that he will play in my 10:00 AM hour. Once you hear that song, you be the 9th caller and he will set you up with a 4-pack of tickets. It’s that simple. Wolf studio lines are 309-682-1049 or 309-353-1049.

Check out Spider Hill at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe open every Friday and Saturday night in October. Gates open at 6:00 PM and the scares start at 7:00 PM. Don’t miss the Massacre Mansion, Trail of Terror and The Zombie Adventure. For all the scary details visit threesisterspark.com

Song to listen for in the 10:00 AM hour: (10/16/18)

JAKE OWEN – “DOWN TO THE HONKYTONK”

