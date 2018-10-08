Secret Ticket Song!

Stech is giving you the chance to WIN a 4-pack of tickets to any two of the Spider Hill Haunted Attractions at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe. Everyday Monday – Friday. Stech will post a song for you to listen to for the next day that he will play in my 10:00 AM hour. Once you hear that song, you be the 9th caller and he will set you up with a 4-pack of tickets. It’s that simple.

Check out Spider Hill at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe open every Friday and Saturday night in October. Gates open at 6:00 PM and the scares start at 7:00 PM. Don’t miss the Massacre Mansion, Trail of Terror and The Zombie Adventure. For all the scary details visit threesisterspark.com

Song to listen for in the 10am hour:

(10/9/18) BRANTLEY GILBERT – “BOTTOMS UP”