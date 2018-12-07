See, Jaymie? You’re Not The Only One!

Wow, we can’t even escape from our screens when we’re ASLEEP anymore. According to a new study out of Villanova University in Pennsylvania, SLEEP TEXTING is a real thing that happens now.

The researchers found that 25.6% of the college students in the study have sent a text while they were asleep . . . and three-quarters of them had no memory of sending it the next morning.

And the reason why people are sleep texting is . . . we’re so addicted to our phones that sometimes we’ll instinctively reach over, grab them, and mess around with them, even in our sleep.